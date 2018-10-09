Pro golfer Kevin Beirth agrees not to claim any association with the PGA

By Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court application seeking to jail professional golfer Kevin Beirth for alleged contempt of court has been resolved after he gave an undertaking not to hold himself out as having any association with the Professional Golfers Association.

Kevin Beirth. Image: Getty

Last month the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) brought proceedings seeking to attach and commit Mr Beirth to prison for the alleged breach of undertakings he gave before the High Court five years ago not to hold himself out as a member of the organisation.

The Belfry-based PGA is the professional body which represents the interests of teaching and club golf professionals in Ireland and the UK.

The matter returned before the High Court today, when Mr Beirth gave a sworn undertaking before Ms Justice Caroline Costello that he would "not hold myself out as representing, being part of, being affiliated with or promoting the Professional Golfers Association unless otherwise agreed between the parties in writing."

Counsel for the PGA Stephen Byrne Bl said that the sworn undertaking resolved the attachment and committal proceedings commenced by his client.

Counsel previously told the court that Mr Beirth was a member of the PGA but had been expelled following a disciplinary process in 2012.

Despite his expulsion from the body it was claimed he had allegedly continued to hold himself out as a PGA professional, and allegedly passed himself off as a PGA golf coach.

Following legal proceedings which had ended with a settlement in 2013, Mr Beirth gave the court undertakings not to provide any service allegedly endorsed by or associated with the PGA.

He had also undertaken not to hold himself out to be an Irish PGA professional or a member of the International PGA.

The PGA had issued proceedings seeking to attach and commit Mr Beirth to prison for contempt of court after it recently became aware that Mr Beirth was offering lessons at a golf centre near Swords and allegedly describing himself as a PGA instructor.

The PGA also claimed that in the five-year period since the making of High Court orders there had been periodic breaches of his undertakings but these had been rectified.