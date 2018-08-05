Pride in Shaw's home club despite Irish World Cup defeat

Cóilín Duffy

Irish pride was strongly on display among Irish Women's Hockey coach Graham Shaw's fellow Glenanne Club members, as they watched this afternoon's final against The Netherlands with huge pride at The Morgue Pub in Templeogue today.

Over 100 members of all ages including the six-month-old daughter of Ladies Club captain Audrey Westlake were glued to their seats and the TVs, as they cheered on their heroines.

"I struggle to find the words to actually express just how proud we are of Graham and this Irish team," she said.

I think it is the perfect example of what hard work and determination can actually achieve, and I really hope it inspires anyone to get back out there and pick up a stick - start playing Hockey or getting back out there playing it.

"For women in sport it just couldn't be better for them.

"I am so proud of Graham and what he has done. He's been the best example for Glenanne - he's always been heavily involved, and his passion has really translated into what these Women have achieved and I am so proud."

Hockey Ireland board member Fiona Hanaphy was also high in her praise of the Irish side, and in particular their defensive abilities in the final.

Irish Hockey fans during the Womens World cup Hockey Final between Ireland & The Netherlands at the Glenside Pub, Churchtown , Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

On average The Netherlands scored 10 goals per game over the tournament, but only scored six against Ireland in the decider.

"They had a super defence," the Glenanne club member said.

"All the tactics and the work that Graham Shaw has put into them. It was very a strategic and tactical game, and if you don't get it right it is going to go horribly wrong for you, but none the less they defended incredibly well.

The Netherlands beat the Italians 12-0. We've come away with a 6-0.

"OK it's a loss, but from a playing point of view the girls stuck to their game and did what they were told and they played a great game."

Younger Glenanne Club members were hugely excited by the Irish squad display over the last couple of weeks, and can't wait to see them return to Dublin Airport tomorrow.

"I am very proud of the girls today.

I would love to play at a World Cup for Ireland in the future and I am very proud of all of them for getting a silver medal.

"They have worked so hard and I think they deserve it.

"I think they played brilliantly. What they have achieved is absolutely brilliant and they should be very proud of themselves."