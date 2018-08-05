Pride in Shaw's home club despite Irish World Cup defeat
Cóilín Duffy
Irish pride was strongly on display among Irish Women's Hockey coach Graham Shaw's fellow Glenanne Club members, as they watched this afternoon's final against The Netherlands with huge pride at The Morgue Pub in Templeogue today.
Over 100 members of all ages including the six-month-old daughter of Ladies Club captain Audrey Westlake were glued to their seats and the TVs, as they cheered on their heroines.
"I struggle to find the words to actually express just how proud we are of Graham and this Irish team," she said.
"For women in sport it just couldn't be better for them.
"I am so proud of Graham and what he has done. He's been the best example for Glenanne - he's always been heavily involved, and his passion has really translated into what these Women have achieved and I am so proud."
Hockey Ireland board member Fiona Hanaphy was also high in her praise of the Irish side, and in particular their defensive abilities in the final.
On average The Netherlands scored 10 goals per game over the tournament, but only scored six against Ireland in the decider.
"They had a super defence," the Glenanne club member said.
"All the tactics and the work that Graham Shaw has put into them. It was very a strategic and tactical game, and if you don't get it right it is going to go horribly wrong for you, but none the less they defended incredibly well.
"OK it's a loss, but from a playing point of view the girls stuck to their game and did what they were told and they played a great game."
Younger Glenanne Club members were hugely excited by the Irish squad display over the last couple of weeks, and can't wait to see them return to Dublin Airport tomorrow.
"I am very proud of the girls today.
"They have worked so hard and I think they deserve it.
"I think they played brilliantly. What they have achieved is absolutely brilliant and they should be very proud of themselves."
