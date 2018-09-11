President Higgins to attend Liam Miller match

By Olivia Kelleher

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, is to attend the sold-out Liam Miller benefit match later this month in Cork.

Organisers have confirmed that the President will be in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the sporting occasion alongside 45,000 soccer fans on September 25.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Mick Finn, has welcomed the news saying that it will be a special day for soccer fans on Leeside.

He previously congratulated the people of Cork for showing tremendous support when the tickets went on sale.

The match between a Manchester United Legends XI and a Celtic/Republic of Ireland stars side will be televised on Virgin Media Sport. All advertising revenue from the match will go to the Liam Miller tribute fund.

The attendance of former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has not been ruled out at this juncture.

Proceeds on the day will go to the family of Liam Miller, Marymount Hospice and other charities in the city.

The Manchester United legends team includes manager Roy Keane and former players Ryan Giggs, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt.

The Celtic/Ireland legends line-up, managed by Martin O'Neill, will feature amongst others Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Neil Lennon, Kevin Kilbane and Richard Dunne.

At a recent press briefing, Roy Keane said the match was an opportunity to honour Liam.

"Liam is still our team mate. And that is why the response has been fantastic. We are all looking forward to it."

The former Republic of Ireland, Manchester United, Celtic and Cork City player passed away in February having fought a battle against oesophageal cancer.

The 36-year-old is survived by his wife Clare, his children Kory, Leo and Belle, his parents Billy and Bridie and his extended family.