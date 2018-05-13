Premier League wrap: Man City reach 100 points; Swansea relegated

Champions Manchester City have reached 100 Premier League points with a 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's - becoming the first Premier League team to do so.

Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive goal in injury time.

Swansea's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed by a 2-1 defeat by Stoke.

First-half goals from Badou Ndiaye and Peter Crouch earned the visitors victory after Andy King's opener.

Liverpool have taken the final Champions League qualifying place in the Premier League.

Mo Salah, Andy Roberston, Dejan Lovren and Dominic Solanke scored in the Reds' 4-0 win against Brighton at Anfield.

Arsene Wenger was given a guard of honour by both Arsenal and Huddersfield players before his last game in charge at the John Smith's Stadium.

Arsenal won the game 1-0 to give Wenger his first away league win of 2018.

Tottenham played out a dramatic 5-4 win over Leicester with Erik Lamela picking up a hat-trick.

Newcastle beat Chelsea 3-0 at St James' Park while Manchester United rounded off their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Watford.

West Ham beat Everton 3-1, Crystal Palace won 2-0 against West Brom and Bournemouth won 2-1 at Burnley.

