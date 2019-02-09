Premier League wrap: Liverpool return to top of the table

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds put aside their recent anxieties as they lifted themselves three points above champions Manchester City with goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah.

Mane rewarded Jurgen Klopp's men for their early dominance by heading home his fourth goal in four matches after 24 minutes and Wijnaldum added a second with a neat lob 10 minutes later. Salah made victory certain early in the second half and the Egyptian also hit the bar in a confident display.

Both Liverpool and City have now played 26 games but the champions will have a chance to return to the summit when they host Chelsea on Sunday.

Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United moved into the top four - for a day at least - with an impressive 3-0 win at Fulham. Anthony Martial was also on target as United registered their 10th win in 11 matches in all competitions under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

FULL-TIME



Man Utd move into the top four... #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/EOKCeOgM6z — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2019

Martial set up Pogba's opener after 14 minutes and doubled the lead before the interval. Pogba's second came from the penalty spot after Juan Mata was fouled.

Fulham remain 19th in the table and well adrift of safety after their 17th loss of the campaign.

Cardiff climbed out of the bottom three as they snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton in a remarkable finish at St Mary's Stadium.

FULL-TIME Southampton 1-2 Cardiff City



Massive, massive result at the bottom of the #PL table. Cardiff City fight back from a late Stephens equaliser as Zohore's 93rd minute winner pulls them out of the bottom three! pic.twitter.com/nhkRdhBcLd — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2019

Kenneth Zohore struck for the Bluebirds, who were playing their first match since confirmation of the death of record signing Emiliano Sala, in the third minute of stoppage time.

Jack Stephens thought he had saved a point for Saints when he turned home from a corner just moments earlier. Sol Bamba had opened the scoring after 69 minutes.

Bottom side Huddersfield slumped to their 19th defeat as Arsenal won 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

FULL-TIME Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal



Huddersfield battle back in the second half but first-half goals from Iwobi and Lacazette are enough to secure 3 points on the road for Arsenal#PL #HUDARS pic.twitter.com/xMvfm754iJ — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2019

Alex Iwobi opened the scoring after 16 minutes when his volleyed effort slipped through the grasp of Ben Hamer. The effort did appear to take a deflection off Terence Kongolo but it was nevertheless a poor one for the keeper to concede.

Alexandre Lacazette struck the Gunners' second on the stroke of half-time after good work from Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Huddersfield's consolation came in the form of a late own goal from Sead Kolasinac.

Watford piled the pressure on their former manager Marco Silva as the Hornets beat Everton 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

FULL - TIME Watford 1-0 Everton



Andre Gray's strike is the difference as @WatfordFC win in a hard-fought match at Vicarage Road #WATEVE #PL pic.twitter.com/mCVcCxe6j3 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2019

Andre Gray scored the winner after 65 minutes, sweeping home a Will Hughes ball after a neat backheel from Craig Cathcart.

Everton did hit the woodwork through Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lucas Digne but their recent slump continued. It was the Toffees' 10th defeat in 16 games in all competitions.

Wilfried Zaha rescued a point for Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson's side hit back for a 1-1 draw against West Ham at Selhurst Park.

FULL - TIME Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham



Points shared in south-west London as Zaha's late strike cancels out West Ham's early lead #CRYWHU pic.twitter.com/ZKfyyupAm3 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2019

Zaha netted from a tight angle 14 minutes from time to cancel out Mark Noble's first-half penalty.

Noble had struck from the spot on 27 minutes after goalkeeper Vicente Guaita fouled Michail Antonio.