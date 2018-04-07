Premier League wrap: Big wins for Spurs, Newcastle and Burnley; Relegation scrap remains tight

Christian Eriksen was credited with a brace as Harry Kane was denied a crucial goal in the Golden Boot race in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Eriksen broke the deadlock in the second half before scoring direct from a free-kick which appeared to just evade Kane's head, preventing the Spurs striker from claiming a 36th goal of the season and moving four behind the Premier League's leading scorer Mohamed Salah.

In between Stoke had levelled through Mame Diouf, but the loss means they are four points from safety with five games to go.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears to score his side's second goal at the bet365 Stadium. The goal was later awarded to Christian Eriksen. Photo: Nigel French/PA

Newcastle took a giant leap towards Premier League survival with a 2-1 victory at Leicester.

Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scored fine goals to put the visitors in control but Jamie Vardy reduced the deficit late on to set up a tense finale at the King Power Stadium.

Rafael Benitez's side held on though for a third straight win while Leicester's outside hopes of qualifying for the Europa League were dealt a severe blow and they are now without a home win since January 20.

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey celebrates scoring his side's first goal at the King Power Stadium. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Burnley continued their pursuit of European football as two goals in three second-half minutes gave them a 2-1 Premier League win at Watford.

The Clarets' hopes of finishing in sixth place looked like faltering at Vicarage Road after Roberto Pereyra put the Hornets in front on the hour mark, but quickfire replies from Sam Vokes - seconds after coming off the bench - and Jack Cork saw Sean Dyche's men close the gap on Arsenal to two points.

It was also their fourth successive top-flight win, the first time they have achieved such a feat since 1968, and a seventh away success of what has been a memorable campaign.

It is a different story for Watford, who were the better team until Vokes' equaliser, as they lost for a third time in four matches, and though still nine points above the relegation zone they should not encounter any late-season drama.

Burnley's Sam Vokes scores his side's first goal at Vicarage Road. Photo: John Walton/PA

Bournemouth twice recovered from a losing position to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace secured with substitute Joshua King's 89th-minute goal.

The visitors had twice led through second-half finishes from Luka Milivojevic and Wilfried Zaha, but with King's goal were then denied the crucial victory that would have taken them five points clear of the bottom three.

Like King, fellow Bournemouth substitute Lys Mousset had earlier scored with one of his first touches after his introduction. Between them they ensured Palace remain 17th and at threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Ten-man Brighton blew the opportunity to take a giant step towards Premier League safety by squandering a hatful of chances to draw 1-1 with Huddersfield.

Jonas Lossl's own goal gifted the Seagulls a lead that lasted just two first-half minutes, before Shane Duffy's loose pass returned the compliment to let Steve Mounie equalise.

Davy Propper spurned Brighton's first gilt-edged opening with just a minute on the clock, and then saw red in the final quarter for a studs-up tackle on Jonathan Hogg.

Chris Hughton's Brighton slipped to a fourth game without a win, with one nervy eye always trained on a season-ending run of facing Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in just nine days.

Mounie ended Huddersfield's Premier League goal drought on 427 minutes, the Benin striker netting for the seventh time in the league this term.

The Terriers' own winless streak extended to five games, but manager David Wagner must have been reasonably satisfied with just a second league point since the 2-1 win at West Brom February 24.

Darren Moore successfully ended the eight-game losing streak bequeathed to him by West Brom predecessor Alan Pardew, but a 1-1 draw with Swansea appeared to represent another nail in the club's Premier League coffin.

For the 21 minutes between Jay Rodriguez's poached opener and Tammy Abraham's headed equaliser it seemed Moore might be on course for a fairytale start to life in the Hawthorns dugout.

Rodriguez's point-blank finish early in the second half got the home fans singing, slowly erasing the worst memories of Pardew's ill-fated reign, but the bonhomie was punctured when Jake Livermore allowed Abraham to climb above him and nod in Sam Clucas' corner.

The Baggies have one foot in the Championship, 11 points adrift with five to play, and may yet be joined by their opponents who can consider themselves lucky to leave with anything after a deeply unimpressive outing.