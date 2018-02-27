Premier League winter break edges closer as talks continue

The Premier League has reiterated its willingness to consider a winter break.

The Times reported that an agreement has been reached between the Premier League, the Football Association and the Football League for an annual break in early February from the 2019/2020 season by playing FA Cup fifth-round fixtures midweek, and without replays.

Premier League fixtures would then be scheduled across two weekends so each team is given a break of at least 13 days, but without the competition entirely halting.

Any such break would not take place in the Championship, League One, or League Two, because of the 46-fixture schedule that applies.

Press Association Sport understands that the FA remains in discussions over a potential break, which the organisation has long been open to.

The Premier League also said in a statement: "Provided space can be found in the calendar, we are open to (a mid-season break) in principle and will continue constructive discussions with our football stakeholders to seek a workable solution."

- PA