Premier League talking points ahead of weekend's games

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures could seal the fate of plenty of teams, both at the top and bottom of the table.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the key talking points ahead of another hectic weekend schedule.

Manchester City go hunting more records

The Champions will grace Sunday's matchday cover programme! #mancity pic.twitter.com/2ArPruSLaq — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 3, 2018

Two goals and a victory over Huddersfield on Sunday will see Manchester City set a new Premier League points total and a new single-season scoring record. Two more wins from their final three matches would also leave Pep Guardiola’s imperious City with the most wins in a Premier League campaign. City have already blasted 102 league goals this term, with Chelsea boasting the record of 103 from their 2009/10 campaign. Chelsea also currently hold the record of 95 points in a single season.

The Champions League race hits fever pitch

Antonio Conte, pictured, will keep trying to push Chelsea towards a top-four Premier League finish (David Davies/PA)

Chelsea’s slender Champions League qualification hopes rest on this weekend. Fail to win at home to Liverpool on Sunday and the Blues will most likely fall short in their bid to qualify for Europe’s top table. Liverpool will guarantee a top-four finish with a victory while Tottenham can seal themselves a Champions League spot next term if they beat West Brom and Chelsea fail to win.

Resolutions await in the relegation scrap

Carlos Carvalhal, pictured, will hope to push Swansea closer to Premier League safety this weekend (Anthony Devlin/EMPICS)

Swansea could take a giant leap towards safety with victory at Bournemouth, who are surely safe with 38 points in the bag despite continued protestations otherwise from manager Eddie Howe. Stoke will host Crystal Palace believing the Eagles are another side to have already tied up Premier League safety in all but mathematics, with the south Londoners also sitting on that 38-point mark. Any slender shred of a surprising climb to safety from Stoke however rest on a victory over Roy Hodgson’s Palace on Saturday. And while the maths still say otherwise with two games to play, basement club West Brom are surely too far adrift to pull off the mother of all escapes. Southampton will still believe they can sneak clear however, but desperately need a positive result at Everton.

Wenger’s long goodbye continues

🗣 “I’m like the team, very sad and very disappointed. I’m very frustrated as well. I’m very, very sad to leave the club with this exit.”#ATLvAFC pic.twitter.com/CdTeRuvWEB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 3, 2018

Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid has denied long-serving manager Arsene Wenger the fairytale ending of a first European trophy. The French boss will bring down the curtain on 22 years at the Gunners at the end of the season, and on Sunday will lead the side for the last time at home. The visit of Burnley represents another chance for the Emirates Stadium to laud the manager who revolutionised both Arsenal and English football. After the midweek loss at Atletico, the home faithful will be just as desperate as Wenger for the Gunners to get back to winning ways.

