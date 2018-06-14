Premier League Talking Points

The Premier League fixtures for 2018-19 were announced this morning.

Here, Press Association Sport’s Simon Lovell takes a look at some of the

talking points.

Manchester City can really make hay

Pep Guardiola’s team do not appear to need much help, having dominated the Premier League as they did last season. However, facing the league’s newest six teams in their first eight games will have their title rivals wincing. Although they start at Arsenal and have a trip to Liverpool in October, in between Guardiola’s men face Huddersfield, Wolves, Newcastle, Fulham, Cardiff and Brighton.

Oh no, Unai

Arsenal start the post-Arsene Wenger era with two tricky matches. Although Unai Emery’s first competitive match is at home, champions Manchester City are not the ideal opponents. A trip to Chelsea follows on the second weekend of the season.

Home help for Tottenham

Tottenham have announced their first home match of the season, against Fulham, will take place at Wembley as work on their new stadium is completed. Their first game at their new home – on the site of White Hart Lane – will be a glamour match against Liverpool in the sixth round of matches, in mid-September.

Newcomers get a fair start – but run-in is tough on Bluebirds

The early-season calendar appears kind on the three promoted teams, Cardiff, Wolves and Fulham. Although all have one of the top six in their opening four games, other teams have more daunting starts. New boys Huddersfield had a tough run-in last season, however – and it is the same story for Cardiff in 2018-19. Their last seven games include fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

