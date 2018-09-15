Premier League round-up: Hazard hat-rick sends Chelsea top

Chelsea climbed to the top of the Premier League table after Eden Hazard's hat-trick inspired Maurizio Sarri's side to a 4-1 comeback victory over Cardiff this afternoon.

Cardiff took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Sol Bamba bundled in from close-range after Sean Morrison had headed the ball into his path.

Chelsea pulled themselves level in the 37th minute when Hazard burst up the field before firing into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

Hazard was on the scoresheet again two minutes before the break, rifling home after good work from Olivier Giroud.

And the Belgian forward completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 80th minute after Willian had been fouled in the box, before Willian put the icing on the cake when he unleashed a fierce strike into the top corner two minutes later.

David Silva scored his 50th Premier League goal for Manchester City as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

It took City less than two minutes to break the deadlock, with Leroy Sane marking his first Premier League start of the season with a close-range effort, and the champions doubled their advantage in the 21st minute when Silva crashed the ball in off the bar from close range.

The hosts went 3-0 up two minutes into the second half when Raheem Sterling turned Sergio Aguero's fizzing cross past Fulham shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli.

Arsenal extended their winning run to three matches as two second-half goals helped them to a 2-1 victory over struggling Newcastle.

Granit Xhaka put Arsenal ahead with a superb free-kick in the 49th minute.

And Mesut Ozil extended the Gunners' lead nine minutes later, firing in after Alexandre Lacazette's initial effort had been blocked.

Newcastle pulled one back in stoppage time when Ciaran Clark headed in at the back post but it was too little, too late for the Magpies, who remain in the bottom three.

Bournemouth moved up to fifth in the table after recording a thumping 4-2 victory over 10-man Leicester, with Ryan Fraser bagging a brace.

Eddie Howe's side opened the scoring with their first shot on goal in the 19th minute when Scotland international Fraser curled the ball into the bottom right corner of Kasper Schmeichel's net.

Leicester almost levelled things up after 34 minutes when goalkeeper Asmir Begovic first denied Jamie Vardy before forcing James Maddison's follow-up effort onto the bar but it was the Bournemouth supporters who were celebrating three minutes later when Fraser slotted the ball beyond Schmeichel.

And Bournemouth found themselves 3-0 up four minutes before the interval when Josh King scored from the penalty spot after Ricardo Pereira was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Foxes captain Wes Morgan was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute and the Cherries took full advantage, with Adam Smith putting them 4-0 up after good work from Fraser.

Leicester restored some pride as Maddison scored from the spot in the 88th minute after Diego Rico fouled Pereira in the area before Marc Albrighton headed home a minute later to make it 4-2.

Wilfried Zaha scored on his return from injury as Crystal Palace edged past Huddersfield 1-0.

Palace talisman Zaha put them in front seven minutes before half-time when he bounded into the box before striking the ball into the top corner.

The home side came close to finding an equaliser when Aaron Mooy hit the post in the 59th minute but Palace held on to secure all three points.

