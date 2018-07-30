Premier League kit parade: All 20 home shirts rated
30/07/2018 - 14:22:00Back to Sport Home
Nothing screams new Premier League season like a box-fresh batch of new kits.
Here, we rate all 20 new home strips for the coming top-flight campaign.
Arsenal
❤️ #SOKRATIS pic.twitter.com/DhkS31L0rH— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2018
The Gunners have opted for red hoop detail on white sleeves for their new main kit: 7/10
Bournemouth
Got your hands on our new @UmbroUK home shirt yet? 🔴⚫— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 15, 2018
Reply below with your photos! 👇#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/G9RcBqWmTp
Bournemouth have kept it classic with their new Umbro offering: 8/10
Brighton
😀 Sussex-born Lewis Dunk in the new 2018/19 home kit.#SussexByTheSea #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/81mM97clb2— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 17, 2018
Brighton have stuck to a tried and tested formula too: 8/10
Burnley
31’ PICS: First half action shots. 1-1 pic.twitter.com/gT7hX94gdU— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 23, 2018
The all-blue sleeves freshen up Burnley’s look this term: 7/10
Cardiff
It's landed! 💙— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 14, 2018
The #Bluebirds' @adidasUK away kit is available in store and on line 👉 https://t.co/roEv1fi3L3#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1SmpRZlHkY
Adidas’ signature stripes crest the shoulders of Cardiff’s new effort: 7/10
Chelsea
Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 😘 pic.twitter.com/zeCclFfErk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2018
Chelsea have jazzed up their standard blue issue with darts of red and white: 6/10
Crystal Palace
New stripes for a new season...but this passion for our coat of arms will never change 👊🏽 @CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/zULfypHOQi— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 10, 2018
The yellow fringing on Palace’s new kit ties the shirt together: 7/10
Everton
The grandad collar and retro sleeve detail should be a hit with Everton supporters: 8/10
Fulham
🏆 Premier League winner— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 25, 2018
🏆 World Cup winner
🏆 German Cup winner
🏆 German Super Cup winner
...@fulhamfc player, @Andre_Schuerrle! 🤙
🇩🇪 #FANTASTISCH pic.twitter.com/rJFceKfD1g
Premier League new boys Fulham have nailed their kit thanks to a neat update incorporating some retro features: 9/10
Huddersfield
🇦🇺 #htafc's @AaronMooy back on the pitch at the @johnsmithstadia after his World Cup endeavors with Australia (CL) pic.twitter.com/uuAy6VSrKU— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 25, 2018
The ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ mantra has served Huddersfield well: 7/10
Leicester
Check out all the 📸 from #LeiUdi in our match gallery ➡️ https://t.co/paMBizcHOe pic.twitter.com/3QCm4yWES2— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 28, 2018
Leicester have swapped kit manufacturers to Adidas and duly shoulder the German giants’ three stripes: 7/10
Liverpool
Will Naby Keita play v @ManUtd on Saturday?— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2018
The latest on our No.8's fitness from Jürgen Klopp...
➡️ https://t.co/aQaNRGmOVE pic.twitter.com/tS9GuePHz3
The Reds hope the polo shirt-style collar will impress fans: 7/10
Manchester City
A good win on the last game of the pre season!— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) July 29, 2018
Time to get prepared and start well the official games 🔵🔵 @ManCity #mcfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/q1HThiynpa
The blurred sleeve/shoulder design could polarise opinion for Manchester City: 5/10
Manchester United
Amigos 🇪🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/mVGXqY7CuC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2018
United’s “train track” design at the bottom of their shirt is meant to hark back to the club’s original name, Newton Heath Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Football Club: 6/10
Newcastle
Our @pumafootball kits for the 2018/19 @premierleague season, sponsored by @fun88eng 😍— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 17, 2018
All the details: https://t.co/usHOIzOQ12 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yqE06HQwWk
Newcastle have wisely opted for simplicity to let tradition do the talking: 8/10
Southampton
🇩🇰💭#SaintsFC's @JVestergaard7 says playing in the #PL is the stuff of dreams for every young Dane: https://t.co/BBZuDD6xxX— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 13, 2018
The Saints have produced a solid offering this year, returning to majority stripes: 7/10
Tottenham
😍 Nice one, Sonny! ☀️— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018
Kit yourself out for the 2018/19 campaign with our @NikeUK collection - https://t.co/BDGZn2uX06 #BuiltToRise #COYS pic.twitter.com/2CWI97N6yt
Barring the blue swathes at the bottom, precious little changes for Spurs: 6/10
Watford
📼 | Missed any of #watfordfc's pre-season games so far?— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 30, 2018
Catch up with highlights of all the games ⤵️@fckoeln ➡️ https://t.co/oeOPK6843R@f95 ➡️ https://t.co/IXoo4Jl2pE@StevenageFC ➡️ https://t.co/mtwncSXDyC@BrentfordFC ➡️ https://t.co/mloQAbgFi8 pic.twitter.com/7NaC2pmXBy
Great change harbours equal risk but Watford have pulled off their switch from all-yellow to stripes in style: 9/10
West Ham
West Ham United 2018/19. pic.twitter.com/GJQrjUhzOR— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 24, 2018
The Hammers have plumped for more claret than blue, but it’s a solid result overall: 6/10
Wolves
.@Kortney_30 looks down the line.— Wolves (@Wolves) July 22, 2018
⚽️🎯 pic.twitter.com/EsurbpEp4x
It is Adidas for Wolves and the new boys will kick-off their season looking sharp: 7/10
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here