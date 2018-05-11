Premier League facts

With another Premier League season ending this weekend, Press Association Sport details some weird and wonderful facts from the 2017-18 campaign.

– Pep Guardiola became the first Spanish manager to win the Premier League by guiding Manchester City to their third title in seven years. Four Italians, two Scots, a Frenchman, a Portuguese and a Chilean have also won the Premier League.

– Manchester United lost all of their away games to the three clubs promoted into the division this term – to Huddersfield in October, to Newcastle in February and to Brighton in May.

– Despite that, United still secured a second-placed finish, their best in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. In the campaigns since the Scot retired, United had finished seventh, fourth, fifth and sixth under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho.

– Gareth Barry broke Ryan Giggs’ record for the most Premier League appearances when he featured for the 633rd time in September. Barry, whose current club West Brom have been relegated out of the division, has also accumulated the most Premier League minutes and yellow cards in his career.

– Sam Allardyce also owns a Premier League record, with Everton becoming the seventh top-flight club to give him a job when he took over at Goodison Park in November. Mark Hughes took his tally to six when he landed the Southampton job in March.

– Two more players joined the 100-goal club during the season. Tottenham’s Harry Kane reached the landmark in 141 games – only Alan Shearer achieved that figure in fewer matches. Romelu Lukaku, who has scored top-flight goals for West Brom, Everton and Manchester United, became the 28th player to achieve the feat in March.

– Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah became the first African player to score 30 times in a single Premier League season. The Egyptian, who has enjoyed a dream debut campaign at Anfield, also joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players in history to score over 40 goals in all competitions across a single term for the Reds.

– Nine Premier League clubs changed their manager throughout the season – Crystal Palace, Leicester, Everton, West Ham, West Brom, Swansea, Stoke, Watford and Southampton. It has also been confirmed Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign at Arsenal will end in the summer, meaning at least half of this season’s 20 clubs will have new bosses at the beginning of next term.

– Palace were the first to wield the axe when they sacked Frank de Boer after just four Premier League games – the shortest reign in the competition for a permanent boss in terms of matches managed. In fact, Palace failed to score a goal or collect a point in their first seven games but still managed to stay up under Roy Hodgson.

– Burnley secured a top-seven finish and subsequently qualified for Europe for the first time in over 50 years. Their form away from Turf Moor had a lot to do with it. Last season the Clarets won just once on their travels and collected only seven points from 19 games. In this campaign, Sean Dyche’s men won seven away games and accrued 28 points.

– After 118 years at White Hart Lane, Tottenham spent the season at Wembley while their new ground was built. Spurs did not win at ‘home’ in the Premier League until October, taking just two points from games against Chelsea, Burnley and Swansea before that.

