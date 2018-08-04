Pragmatism over recklessness – the hows and whys behind Andy Murray’s withdrawal

Andy Murray’s most promising week since hip surgery ended with him withdrawing ahead of a scheduled quarter-final against Alex de Minaur at the Citi Open in Washington.

The three-time grand slam champion won three successive matches for the first time since last year’s Wimbledon but opted not to play a fourth.

Here, we answer the key questions.

How concerning is Murray’s withdrawal?

This should be seen as a positive rather than a negative move. After spending nearly a year on the sidelines, Murray is being cautious and did not want to put his body through more stress after three long matches and a 3am finish on Friday morning. After several unwise attempts to come back too soon, patience is imperative.

Is he fit?

Murray had close to a year out (John Walton/PA)

Murray leaves Washington with his prospects looking significantly more optimistic than when he arrived. He is still limping but his movement during points was impressive on the whole and he coped with the demands of long matches and questionable scheduling well.

How have other players reacted?

Murray is one of the most popular players on tour and his fellow professionals have welcomed him back. Murray’s tongue-in-cheek Instagram post on Friday – which read: “Boring, miserable, no personality. Big heart though” – was liked by Novak Djokovic and Johanna Konta. Nick Kyrgios, a good friend, replied: “Huge heart,” while US Open champion Sloane Stephens responded with nine hearts.

What now?

Murray has already decided to sit out Toronto (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Murray pulled out of two tournaments in one day on Friday, also deciding not to take up the wild card he had been offered for next week’s Masters event in Toronto. The Scot will instead travel early to Cincinnati to prepare for the Masters tournament beginning on August 11.

How about the US Open?

Murray looks on course for the US Open (Andrew Harnick/AP)

Murray has missed four successive grand slams, pulling out of two of them, including last year’s event in New York, on the eve of the tournament. But, unless he suffers a setback in the next three weeks, it seems Murray will at least take to the court, although expectations should be realistic.

- Press Association