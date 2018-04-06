Poulter refuses to blame being timed for slow play Masters second round

Ian Poulter refused to blame being timed for slow play for a second round of 75 in the Masters.

But the 42-year-old made it clear he felt he was not to blame for being put on the clock by rules officials at Augusta National.

Poulter was playing alongside former Masters champion Trevor Immelman and American Patrick Cantlay, whose lengthy pre-shot routine recently came in for criticism during the Genesis Open.

"I think as a group we were slow, but I'm not going to say the reasons why we were slow," Poulter, who won the Houston Open last week to claim the last place in the field."

"I'm going to say 'we'. Let me just generalise and say 'we'. Just to keep that clean.

"I'm quite comfortable being on the clock every single shot. I'm not going to call foul. Unless you stand on the 12th and 11th and you get a big wind switch, that's when obviously it's going to get tricky.

"So I mentioned to the lads we need to get off this clock coming up 12. And we did. But quite quickly we fell back on the clock. So we rightly should have been back on it.

"It's never going to affect my golf, so I'm fine. And I know I'm quick enough. That's all I'm saying."

Poulter carded five birdies, six bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th to finish five over par and faced a long wait to see if that was good enough to make the cut.

- Press Association and Digital Desk