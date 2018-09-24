Poulter determined to get hands back on Ryder Cup trophy

Ian Poulter has said he wants to get his hands back on the Ryder Cup this weekend.

Team Europe are looking to regain the trophy in Paris, having lost to the USA in Minnesota two years ago.

That ended a run of three successive wins for Team Blue.

Poulter said he can’t wait to be back in the unique team battle.

"You win together, you lose together. I have experienced both sides.

"If we can grab hold of that trophy ... it will be a very special moment."

