POLL: Who scored the best goal in the World Cup last-16?

The World Cup's last-16 delivered some incredible drama and some stunning goals.

We've highlighted five of the best strikes to give you the chance to vote for your favourite.

1. Angel Di Maria had Argentina full of hope after his wonder strike. He may have ended up on the losing side but the strike will be remembered as a World Cup great.

GOAL Argentina#FRA 1-1 ARG



What a hit from Angel di Maria! One of the goals of the tournament. Game on!





2. Not to be outdone by Di Maria, France full-back Benjamin Pavard stepped up with a stunner of his own. Near perfect technique helped the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

GOAL #FRA 2-2 #ARG



Pavard (just wait for the replay from behind!). Ladies and gentleman, we've got a classic on our hands.





3. Perhaps the goalkeeper could have done better, but Kylian Mbappe's touch, awareness and acceleration contributed to a fine goal in a superb performance by the PSG man.

4. Japan may have had their hearts broken against Belgium but this strike from Takashi Inui will live long in the memory.

5. The goal in question that broke Japanese hearts. Nacer Chadli finished it but it came about via Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier.

Japan's poor corner cost them as Belgium launched a devastating counter-attack to secure passage into the quarter-finals

Belgium 3-2 Japan. What a goal! What a horrible way to go out of the World Cup! Nacer Chadli sends Belgium through to the quarter-finals with a last-gasp goal

