POLL: Who scored the best goal in the World Cup last-16?
The World Cup's last-16 delivered some incredible drama and some stunning goals.
We've highlighted five of the best strikes to give you the chance to vote for your favourite.
1. Angel Di Maria had Argentina full of hope after his wonder strike. He may have ended up on the losing side but the strike will be remembered as a World Cup great.
GOAL Argentina#FRA 1-1 ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
What a hit from Angel di Maria! One of the goals of the tournament. Game on! #RTEsoccer
Live Updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/4Km3QiMGYT
2. Not to be outdone by Di Maria, France full-back Benjamin Pavard stepped up with a stunner of his own. Near perfect technique helped the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.
GOAL #FRA 2-2 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
Pavard (just wait for the replay from behind!). Ladies and gentleman, we've got a classic on our hands.#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUOzYjT pic.twitter.com/HLfEQZJdI7
3. Perhaps the goalkeeper could have done better, but Kylian Mbappe's touch, awareness and acceleration contributed to a fine goal in a superb performance by the PSG man.
GOAL #FRA 3-2 #ARG— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018
France lead again, and it's that man Mbappe. Can Argentina rise from the canvas?#RTEsoccer
Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/qZSM0fcRBC
4. Japan may have had their hearts broken against Belgium but this strike from Takashi Inui will live long in the memory.
Belgium 0-2 Japan. A stunning strike from Takashi Inui sees Japan double their lead and Belgium are in real trouble. #nospin #WorldCup #RTEsoccer #BEL #JPN pic.twitter.com/zpxqloLOiP— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 2, 2018
5. The goal in question that broke Japanese hearts. Nacer Chadli finished it but it came about via Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier.
Japan's poor corner cost them as Belgium launched a devastating counter-attack to secure passage into the quarter-finals
Belgium 3-2 Japan. What a goal! What a horrible way to go out of the World Cup! Nacer Chadli sends Belgium through to the quarter-finals with a last-gasp goal #rtesoccer #worldcup #BEL #JPN pic.twitter.com/ggWONgcic5— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 2, 2018
