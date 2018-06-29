POLL: Who scored the best goal in the World Cup group stages?

The group stages are over - so time to find out who scored the best goal.

2018's World Cup has been a record-breaking one for goals so we've picked out 10 top efforts to see which one was best.

1. Denis Cheryshev hit two goals in Russia's opening game against Saudi Arabia. His second the pick of the two, a stunning dipping effort.

2. Nacho scored a goal any striker would be proud of, never mind a defender. Perfect technique from outside the box.

3. You're a goal down and you have a last-minute free-kick. There's only one man you want hitting it.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for Portugal to seal a famous draw against Spain.

4. Coutinho has made curling shots into the top corner a trademark. He opened Brazil's goal-scoring account with this shot against Switzerland.

5. You can say he was given too much space by Nicolas Otamendi, but Luka Modric still scored a very impressive goal against Argentina - the icing on the cake in a 3-0 win.

6. A flowing counter-attack led Ahmed Musa to pluck the ball from the sky and fire home to set Nigeria on their way to a win over Iceland.

7. It's been a tournament to forget for Germany, but you could watch this goal from Toni Kroos over and over again.

8. Regardless of the opposition and the hype, Jesse Lingard scored the pick of the bunch when they trounced Panama.

9. Love him or hate him, Ricardo Quaresma's goal against Iran was one of the best.

10. When they needed him most, Lionel Messi stepped up with a magic goal to help Argentina qualify.

By Steve Neville

