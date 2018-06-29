POLL: Who scored the best goal in the World Cup group stages?

The group stages are over - so time to find out who scored the best goal.

2018's World Cup has been a record-breaking one for goals so we've picked out 10 top efforts to see which one was best.

1. Denis Cheryshev hit two goals in Russia's opening game against Saudi Arabia. His second the pick of the two, a stunning dipping effort.

2. Nacho scored a goal any striker would be proud of, never mind a defender. Perfect technique from outside the box.

Spanish defender, Nacho, scored an amazing goal against Portugal, that is surely one of the highlights of the World Cup 2018! Which one is your favorite goal of the tournament?! Find it and upload it on Vimodji App! ⚽️https://t.co/8GsNtWy1vF #worldcup2018 #mundial2018 pic.twitter.com/8KaaDDZ6Io — Vimodji (@Vimodji_app) June 27, 2018

3. You're a goal down and you have a last-minute free-kick. There's only one man you want hitting it.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for Portugal to seal a famous draw against Spain.

In case you missed "Cristiano Ronaldo" free kick, this man is incredible pic.twitter.com/ERGa50vlte — Didi's (@surest_diva) June 15, 2018

4. Coutinho has made curling shots into the top corner a trademark. He opened Brazil's goal-scoring account with this shot against Switzerland.

5. You can say he was given too much space by Nicolas Otamendi, but Luka Modric still scored a very impressive goal against Argentina - the icing on the cake in a 3-0 win.

6. A flowing counter-attack led Ahmed Musa to pluck the ball from the sky and fire home to set Nigeria on their way to a win over Iceland.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0, and Ahmed Musa scored an absolutely gorgeous goal pic.twitter.com/xiBfHUDVnA — Nsimba Vantoto (@ConsensusAlways) June 22, 2018

7. It's been a tournament to forget for Germany, but you could watch this goal from Toni Kroos over and over again.

Have watched this uncountable times. Almost all of Kroos’ goals are inch perfect but this one is the most important he has ever scored. pic.twitter.com/ZVSCMlmUFp — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 24, 2018

8. Regardless of the opposition and the hype, Jesse Lingard scored the pick of the bunch when they trounced Panama.

9. Love him or hate him, Ricardo Quaresma's goal against Iran was one of the best.

10. When they needed him most, Lionel Messi stepped up with a magic goal to help Argentina qualify.

Have your say on which goal was best here:

READ MORE: Here are the dates and times for the last-16 of the World Cup

READ MORE: Even Batshuayi had to laugh at his celebration against England