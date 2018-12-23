Points-win for featherweight champion Conlon
23/12/2018 - 08:02:00Back to Sport Home
Michael Conlan is the WBO Intercontinental featherweight champion after a points win over Jason Cunningham at Manchester Arena overnight.
Report to follow.
The two men had a difficult relationship during the Portuguese manager’s tenure at Old Trafford.
Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings and Michael Obafemi were on target for Saints.
Andrew Porter's last-gasp try topped off a fantastic late fight-back as Leinster overcame Connacht 33-29 in an enthralling nine-try PRO14 derby at the RDS.
Ulster ran in three tries as they moved up to second in Guinness PRO14 Conference B with a 19-12 victory against a weakened Munster at Kingspan Stadium.
Liverpool are four points clear at the top of the Premier League.
His first game in charge on a caretaker basis saw a 5-1 win over Cardiff.
Fifth seed Daryl Gurney became the latest big name to be dumped out of the PDC World Darts Championship.
The Norwegian banished memories of his troubled nine-month spell as Cardiff manager in 2014.
Join the conversation - comment here