Pogba leads United comeback as stunning win puts City's title celebrations on hold

Manchester United produced a stunning second-half fightback to put Manchester City's Premier League title party on hold with a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men had seemed destined to secure the championship after captain Vincent Kompany headed City into the lead after 25 minutes before Ilkay Gundogan soon slotted in a second.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores his side's second goal at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

United, though, regrouped at the break and pulled a goal back through Paul Pogba after 53 minutes - before the French midfielder left the home fans silenced with another two minutes later.

Defender Chris Smalling completed the turnaround after 69 minutes when he volleyed in from a free-kick to delay City's celebrations by at least another week.

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City's Danilo battle for the ball at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Earlier, Tottenham kept up the pressure on Liverpool in the battle for third place with a 2-1 win at Stoke after the Merseyside derby ended goalless.

England forward Harry Kane started for the first time since injuring his ankle a month ago, but it was Christian Eriksen who broke the deadlock after 52 minutes.

The Potters, fighting for their top-flight survival, were soon level through Mame Biram Diouf.

Eriksen, though, secured Spurs a sixth straight Premier League win when he curled in a free-kick just after the hour - but only after Xherdan Shaqiri's own dead-ball effort had come back off the crossbar.

Spurs moved level on 67 points with the Reds and have a match in hand.

In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Goodison Park, Liverpool were unable to follow up their 3-0 Champions League win over City with a win.

Seamus Coleman and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin both spurned chances to end the Toffees' seven-and-a-half-year wait for a derby win against a much-changed Liverpool team.

At the other end of the table, 10-man Brighton drew 1-1 with fellow relegation battlers Huddersfield.

Jonas Lossl's own goal gifted the Seagulls a lead on the half hour, but Steve Mounie soon equalised.

Midfielder Davy Propper saw red with 15 minutes left for a studs-up tackle.

The Seagulls are 13th, with Huddersfield in 16th place - but both teams are still looking anxiously over their shoulders.

Martin Keown has some encouraging words for Huddersfield fans #HTFC #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/LP1fLE9gnO — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 7, 2018

Newcastle moved up to 10th with a 2-1 win at Leicester.

Jonjo Shelvey broke the deadlock after 18 minutes before Ayoze Perez doubled the lead with a quarter of an hour left.

Jamie Vardy reduced the deficit after 83 minutes, but the visitors held out.

Bournemouth also have 38 points after substitute Joshua King's late goal secured a 2-2 draw against relegation battlers Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium.

The Eagles went ahead early in the second half following a fine free-kick from Luka Milivojevic.

Bournemouth substitute Lys Mousset, though, equalised soon after coming on after 65 minutes.

With 15 minutes left, Wilfried Zaha looked to have secured a vital victory - only for King to slot in from close range after 89 minutes.

Palace remain 17th, three points ahead of Southampton, who now hold two matches in hand.

Bottom side West Brom are 10 points adrift of safety after a 1-1 home draw against Swansea.

In the first match since the sacking of manager Alan Pardew, Jay Rodriguez had put the Baggies ahead with 54 minutes gone.

Tammy Abraham, though, headed in from a corner with a quarter of an hour left.

Burnley, meanwhile, closed up on sixth-placed Arsenal, who host Southampton on Sunday, with a 2-1 win at Watford.

The Hornets went ahead on the hour through Roberto Pereyra.

However, Sam Vokes - seconds after coming off the bench with 20 minutes left - and Jack Cork hit back for the Clarets.

- Digital Desk and Press Association