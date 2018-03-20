Pogba dreams of playing with Neymar

Paul Pogba has said he would love to play alongside Neymar later in his career.

Midfielder Pogba received praise from the Brazilian striker two years ago, when Neymar said the Frenchman had the necessary qualities to fit into Barcelona's team.

As it turned out, there was no Nou Camp union for the pair. Pogba left Juventus in August 2016 to embark on a second spell at Manchester United, while last summer Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain.

But Pogba still hopes their career paths one day meet, saying of Neymar's praise: "I remember what he said, I'd love to play with him. He is the definition of joy on the pitch.

"In Brazil, football is everything. It's life, everyone there plays. When I watch him on the pitch enjoying himself, with his technique and his agility ... I love watching him."

In a interview with Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports, widely reported in the French press, Pogba emphasised his long-term wish to play together with the £200.6million striker.

"He has a different style, he has his own style. And when you talk about Neymar, everyone knows him," Pogba said. "Everyone knows who Neymar is and what he does. For me, it would be a pleasure to be able to play with him one day."

Pogba has struggled for game time at United in recent weeks, with manager Jose Mourinho frequently preferring 21-year-old Scott McTominay.

Pogba is currently on duty with the France national team, with Les Bleus facing Colombia on Friday and World Cup hosts Russia next Tuesday.