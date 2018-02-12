Podcast: Scary scenes in Ennis, Mayo don't like it up 'em and the college v county conundrum

John Divilly and Eoghan Cormican review the Allianz League action and examine how pressure on college players can be lifted.

There was a frightening incident in Ennis, where Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton was hospitalised after he hit his head following a collision with a Clare player.

Eoghan Cormican was at Cusack Park and describes the scenes.

We also hear from Tipperary boss Liam Kearns, who was disappointed with their "worst display in a long time", admitting Clare should have come away with more than a draw.

John Divilly was at a feisty clash between Galway and Mayo in Pearse Stadium, which was marred by three red cards and several melees (more than five players involved).

Divilly believes Mayo don't react well when teams put it up to them physically.

Our All-Ireland winning columnist was impressed, however, with Dublin's young guns in the win over Donegal, suggesting one or two established stars will be looking over their shoulders.

And wearing his hat as UCD's Sigerson Cup manager, he tries to resolve the county v college clash that is placing onerous workloads on so many young players.

On the other side of that coin, Liam Kearns hits out, insisting it is not inter-county managers "flogging players".

