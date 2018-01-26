Podcast: Páraic Duffy’s annual report and the start of Allianz Leagues action

The Allianz Leagues begin this weekend and the Irish Examiner Sport PaperTalk Extra panel step forward to discuss the topical issues in the GAA currently.

Presenter Peter McNamara teases out the opinions of the Irish Examiner’s Mikie Sheehan and Éamonn Murphy, deputy sports editor of the Evening Echo, on subjects such as Páraic Duffy’s Annual Report as well as the on-field action taking place in the coming days and months.

You can follow all of the latest PaperTalk Extra podcasts via iTunes and Soundcloud.