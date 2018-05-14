Pochettino: Spurs future is out of my hands

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists any decision about his future is out of his hands.

He says it is up to his bosses after they rounded off their Premier League season with a 5-4 victory over Leicester at Wembley.

But Pochettino says if the club want to improve on their third position, they'll have to have a good summer in the transfer market.

The Spurs boss said: "In this type of situation with a club with our unbelievable fans (to) be brave is the most important and (to) take risks.

"I think it is a moment where the club has to take risks."