Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne seal fifth Corn Uí Mhuirí title in seven years

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 2-13 - Tralee CBS 1-10: A Franz Sauerland goal six minutes from time delivered Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne a fifth Corn Uí Mhuirí title in seven years.

This poorly-attended final was in the balance - Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne led 1-11 to 1-10 - when Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich’s hit and hope was punched to the net by Sauerland.

The opening minutes of the second-half were far more entertaining than the entire first period; a Tralee goal followed by a Dingle goal.

Michael Kelleher went short with a close-range free to Fergal O’Brien, the latter sending the ball into the left corner of the Dingle net.

Two minutes later, Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh put through Cillian Ó Failbhe and he edged Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne into a 1-6 to 1-5 lead. The sides were level on three occasions thereafter before Sauerland pounced for the defining score. Deividas Uosis followed with a free and it was game over.

It had been advantage Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne at half-time, Éammon Fitzmaurice’s students ahead by 0-6 to 0-5 despite being under the cosh for large periods of the first-half.

Having fallen 0-2 to 0-1 behind early on, Tralee CBS kicked four unanswered points - Michael Kelleher (0-2, one free), Darragh Regan and Sean Quilter (‘45) the providers - to open up a three-point lead. It possibly could have been more but for one or two aimless kicks towards the Dingle posts. That said, Marc Ó Sé’s side were lucky not to concede a goal when Deividas Uosis blasted his shot off the post 17 minutes in.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne finished the half much the stronger, kicking four points in-a-row in the closing six minutes to lead by the minimum turning around the break. Cillian Ó Failbhe won successive frees which were converted by Ó Beaglaoich and Uosis, the former finished the half with four points.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne now play the Ulster champions in the Hogan Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, St Brendan's Killarney are into the Paul McGirr Cup (All-Ireland post-primary football U16 and a half) final after beating St Patrick's Cavan by 2-8 to 1-7 in today's semi-final. Daragh Donohue's second-half goal was the key score.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: R Ó Beaglaoich (0-6, 0-4); F Sauerland, C Firtéar (1-0 each); D Uosis (0-3, 0-2 frees); D Ó Géibheannaigh (0-2); J Ághan, C Firtéar (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tralee CBS: M Kelleher (0-3, 0-2 frees); F O’Brien (1-0); S Quilter (0-1 ‘45), D Regan (0-2 each); D Fitzmaurice, D Goggin, J Mortimer (0-1 each)

Tralee CBS: D Burns (Na Gaeil); P White (John Mitchels), T Brick (Ballymacelligott), D Bourke (Na Gaeil); J Walsh (Knocknagoshel), S Hamilton (Churchill), J Myers (John Mitchels); S Quilter (Austin Stacks), D Fitzmaurice (Austin Stacks); D Goggin (Na Gaeil), D Regan (Ballymacelligott), M Scanlon (Castlegregory); F O’Brien (St Pats Blennerville), J Lenihan (Churchill), M Kelleher (John Mitchels).

Subs: E Carroll (Austin Stacks) for White (bc, 32); J O’Keeffe (Ballymacelligott) for Lenihan (38); J Mortimer (Churchill) for Regan (52); D O’Rourke (Austin Stacks) for Goggin (58); K Williams (John Mitchels) for Hamilton (60).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: E Ó Brosnacháin (Daingean Uí Chúis); C Ó Flannúra (Daingean Uí Chúia), T Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Ó Muircheartaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis); P Ó Cathalláin (An Ghaeltacht), G Ó Leidhinn (Abha na Scáil), C Ó Mhuircheartaigh (Abha na Scáil); F Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht), J Ághas (Abha na Scáil); N Ó Géibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Ó Failbhe (Abha na Scáil), C Firtéar (Abha na Scáil); D Ó Geibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis), D Uosis (Daingean Uí Chúis), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: S Óg O Móráin (Daingean Uí Chúis) for Firtéar (58); A Ó Dubháin (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Failbhe (59)

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).