Pioneering female stars included on Sports Book of the Year award shortlist

Two books by pioneering female sports stars are included on the shortlist for the Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year award.

The first-ever female GAA player's autobiography, Cora Staunton's ‘Game Changer’, written with Mary White, and rally legend Rosemary Smith's autobiography, ‘Driven’, written with Ann Ingle, both make the six-book list, which is part of the An Post Irish Book Awards.

As well as Staunton's work, three more GAA books are nominated.

UCD historian and Irish Examiner columnist Paul Rouse's story of the first All-Ireland and the making of modern hurling, ‘The Hurlers’, is shortlisted.

The other two are autobiographies, Davy Fitzgerald's ‘At All Costs’, with Vincent Hogan, and Seán Cavanagh's ‘The Obsession’.

‘Fighter’ by world champion boxer Andy Lee, with Niall Kelly, completes the list.

Philly McMahon and Kelly won last year's prize with the Dublin defender's autobiography ‘The Choice’.

The winner is decided by a public vote at www.irishbookawards.ie, which closes at midnight on Tursday, November 20.

The awards ceremony takes place on Tuesday, November 27.

The books shortlisted in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year category are:

- ‘At All Costs’ - Davy Fitzgerald with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books)

- ‘Fighter’ Andy Lee with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)

- ‘The Obsession’ Seán Cavanagh (Black &White Publishing)

- ‘The Hurlers’ Paul Rouse (Penguin Ireland)

- ‘Driven’ Rosemary Smith with Ann Ingle (HarperCollins)

- ‘Game Changer’ Cora Staunton with Mary White (Transworld Ireland)