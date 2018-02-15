Pilot delights Liverpool fans by playing You’ll Never Walk Alone on flight ahead of Porto game

Liverpool fans might have been nervous ahead of their Champions League game at Porto, but this pilot had them feeling right at home with their song selection.

Reds fans were making their way to Portugal to watch their side play in their first UCL knockout game in nine seasons, so had every right to be apprehensive about the match.

But the pilot soon got them in the mood for the game by playing You’ll Never Walk Alone over the speakers.

The pilot’s only gone and stuck You’ll Never Walk Alone on the PA system pic.twitter.com/b60asv7dRz — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) February 14, 2018

The song was originally a Broadway show tune, but has since been covered by many artists including Liverpool’s own Gerry And The Pacemakers.

The fans sing it all the time, so to hear it ahead of one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history would have been music to their ears.

Class act that pilot 😁😁 — geoff smith (@GeoffSmudger53) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, some people even claimed the pilot should be offered a pay rise.

What airline company is this? Need to tell them to give the pilot a raise!! — Jessamine (@Jess7LFC) February 14, 2018

Liverpool won 5-0 on the night, almost certainly guaranteeing their progress to the quarter-finals.