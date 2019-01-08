Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds perfectly to winning Arsenal player award

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the perfect response after being named Arsenal’s player of the month for December.

The Gabon striker won the award on the back of a month which saw him contribute five goals and two assists in eight games.

The month as a whole was somewhat mixed for the Gunners, featuring the high of a 4-2 victory over north London rivals Tottenham – as well as a 5-1 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

And the 29-year-old was very frank in his assessment of how the month went.

The honest assessment was a big hit with Arsenal fans online.

They’ll be hoping for more goals from Aubameyang when the Gunners face West Ham on Saturday.

