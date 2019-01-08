Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds perfectly to winning Arsenal player award
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the perfect response after being named Arsenal’s player of the month for December.
The Gabon striker won the award on the back of a month which saw him contribute five goals and two assists in eight games.
8️⃣ Games 🔴— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 8, 2019
5️⃣ Goals ⚽️
2️⃣ Assists 🅰️
Presenting our December Player of the Month… @Aubameyang7 👏
The month as a whole was somewhat mixed for the Gunners, featuring the high of a 4-2 victory over north London rivals Tottenham – as well as a 5-1 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool.
And the 29-year-old was very frank in his assessment of how the month went.
Thanks 🙏🏽 apart that sh*t game in Liverpool it was a good month 😆😂😁🙏🏽— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 8, 2019
The honest assessment was a big hit with Arsenal fans online.
I like this attitude.— IslingtonGoonerAFC (@Born_a_gooner) January 8, 2019
Never change bro. Love this— P™ (@Cechque) January 8, 2019
January 8, 2019
They’ll be hoping for more goals from Aubameyang when the Gunners face West Ham on Saturday.
- Press Association
