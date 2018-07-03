Pics: Japan team leave dressing room spotless and crying fans clean stadium following defeat to Belgium

Yesterday, Japan were knocked out of the World Cup following a 3-2 defeat to Belgium.

A Japan supporters cries after losing the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Morale may have been low and you'd imagine they'd have wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible but the squad went the extra mile to leave their dressing room absolutely gleaming.

Not only that but they also left a thank you note in Russian too - what sportsmanship!

😢 Lose 3-2 dramatically to be knocked out of the #WorldCup



🧹 Leave the dressing room spotless



🙏 Leave a thank you note in Russian.



Classy Japan! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/3wqu7guWfb — 90min (@90min_Football) July 3, 2018

Supporters were also spotted cleaning the stadium following the game.

Now that's what you call gracious in defeat.

Let's hope other teams can take a leaf out of their book and follow suit.

Japan came so close to knocking the Belgian side out of the tournament until Nacer Chadli broke hearts and shattered dreams with a 94th minute winner.

The Japanese team and their fans have received lots of love on Twitter:

What japan fans and team did after the match, Its the kind of a thing we should teach to our kids. — Naafiu Lathyf (@Naphieu) July 3, 2018

😔 Lose 3-2 in the 90th minute to Belgium.



🗑 Still stay behind and clean rubbish from the stands.



🇯🇵 Take A Bow, Japan Fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BsGwUx6MkZ — SPORF (@Sporf) July 2, 2018

Japan Fans after their team knocked out from the World Cup 👏! You all are something special! Cleaning stands and dressing room despite of a heartbreaking defeat against Belgium last night! It shows Discipline and class of all the true fans. 🌟💪 #WorldCup #BELJPN #JapanFans pic.twitter.com/sHm3Q5lRIX — Keshav (@keshav4384) July 3, 2018

After being 0-2 down,incredible comeback from Belgium to win 3-2. But these visuals after the match of Japan fans staying behind to clean the stadium up inspite of the defeat is so wonderful. A wonderful culture and truly class. Hope few of our fans can learn and emulate#BELJPN pic.twitter.com/W7NM6vrhWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2018