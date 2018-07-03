Pics: Japan team leave dressing room spotless and crying fans clean stadium following defeat to Belgium

Yesterday, Japan were knocked out of the World Cup following a 3-2 defeat to Belgium.

A Japan supporters cries after losing the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Morale may have been low and you'd imagine they'd have wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible but the squad went the extra mile to leave their dressing room absolutely gleaming.

Not only that but they also left a thank you note in Russian too - what sportsmanship!

Supporters were also spotted cleaning the stadium following the game.

Now that's what you call gracious in defeat.

Let's hope other teams can take a leaf out of their book and follow suit.

Japan came so close to knocking the Belgian side out of the tournament until Nacer Chadli broke hearts and shattered dreams with a 94th minute winner.

The Japanese team and their fans have received lots of love on Twitter:
By Sally Gorman
Digital Journalist

