Phil Neville relishing Lionesses test against Brazil

England Women manager Phil Neville has challenged his players to embrace the step up in opposition as they prepare to tackle Brazil on the road towards the 2019 World Cup.

The Lionesses coasted through their qualification group for next summer’s finals in France, winning seven out of eight matches and conceding just once.

Brazil are set to bring the likes of Marta – voted FIFA’s Best Women Player 2018 – and Ludmila Da Silva, who helped Atletico Madrid knock Manchester City out of the Champions League, to Meadow Lane on Saturday.

England will then tackle Australia at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night – facing a team which finished runners-up to hosts the United States at the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

Neville believes taking on such high-calibre opposition can only be beneficial in the run-up to next summer.

“It will be a different kind of test than we have had so far. I am quite excited to see the players challenged to play against one of the top teams in the world,” Neville told Press Association Sport. Marta is one of the star names set to face England at Meadow Lane. (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

“Brazil are probably one of those teams where there is no in-between.

“With their forward players, they can be unbelievable. If they turn up, it is going to be a difficult afternoon, but if they don’t then we should win the game.

“When you go to watch Brazil, the excitement is the unknown – you never know what you are going to see from them.”

England are several places above Brazil in the FIFA World Rankings, sitting third behind only Germany and the US.

Neville feels while such a position is both hard-earned and well-deserved, there can be no sense of complacency.

“We are respected around the world now. Our results, improvements and performances have earned us that, and rightly so,” the former Manchester United and Everton defender said.

Do it with a smile.... 😁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/hrAQDNnXlr — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) October 3, 2018

“Now what we have to do is make sure we keep improving, don’t think we have arrived, because we haven’t. We have a long way to go

“The performances of the players in the WSL (FA Women’s Super League) and the Champions League mean we are are on the right path.”

Despite the withdrawal of Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and a minor concern over midfielder Jill Scott, Neville has plenty of options.

Good to be back with the @Lionesses , prep has began for two big games vs Brazil&Australia 🦁⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oRt6X2315C — Gabby George (@gabsgeorge) October 3, 2018

Everton’s Gabby George and Birmingham’s Lucy Staniforth have another chance to impress, along with the likes of Mary Earps, Hannah Blundell, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead.

“If we are going to see where these young players are, to be able to trust them at a World Cup, then they need to be challenged and exposed in big games,” Neville said.

“They know full well I am going to give them the opportunity over the next nine months to be playing the biggest games, because we don’t want to be going into the World Cup with questions unanswered.”

- Press Association