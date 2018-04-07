Phil Mickelson suffers air-shot embarrassment at the Masters

Phil Mickelson suffered the embarrassment of an air-shot as the third round of the Masters got underway in wet conditions at Augusta National.

Mickelson pulled his tee shot on the opening hole into the trees to the right of the fairway and caught a branch on his downswing in attempting a trademark recovery shot.

That caused the left-hander to miss the ball completely and, after punching his third shot on to the fairway, the five-time major winner missed the green with his approach on his way to a triple-bogey seven.

Mickelson was just two shots off the lead before making a triple bogey on the ninth in a second round of 79, equalling his worst ever score in the Masters.

