Phil Healy leads Irish team of four for World Indoor Championships

Athletics Ireland has announced four athletes for the 2018 World Indoor Championships.

Phil Healy (Bandon) will compete in the 400m after an impressive indoor season so far.

Phil Healy

Amy Foster (City of Lisburn) will go in the 60m having broken the national record at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships yesterday with a time of 7.27 seconds.

Joining her at the championships in Birmingham from March 1-4 will be promising up-and-comer Ciara Neville (Emerald).

The fourth athlete announced today is Ciara Mageean (UCD) who will go in the 1500m.

It’s been an outstanding season of indoor athletics so far, with an array of exciting performances at this past weekend’s National Championships," said Paul McNamara, High Performance Director.

“Phil Healy has led the way this season and goes into these championships looking to augment her growing reputation.

“Amy Foster has had a superb indoor season, and after pushing out the National Record will go to Birmingham full of confidence.

“Similarly, Ciara Neville has been very consistent this season and will relish being on the world stage as she continues to build for the future.

“Ciara Mageean has had solid back to back performances in the US and will be ready to kick on from there after a 3 week run-in.

“We hope to see an invitation come from the IAAF for Adam McMullen, which would be huge boost for him and all our field event athletes.”

Digital Desk