Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean progress at European Athletics Championships
10/08/2018 - 11:17:00Back to European Athletics Championships Sport Home
By Will Downing, Berlin
Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean have shown the way for Ireland on Day 4 of the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, both progressing through their first-round heats.
Healy clocked a creditable 23.34 seconds in finishing third in her 200m heat behind Belarussian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who won in 23.07.
.@philhealy2 qualifies for 200-metre semi-final with 3rd place run of 23.34 in her heat at #berlino2018 #EuropeanChampionship2018 #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/nBLPyfR0Tn— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2018
The Waterford-based Bandon AC athlete will compete in tonight’s semi-finals.
Mageean showed good composure in taking second place in her 1500m semi-final barely quarter of an hour later.
Lying sixth at the bell in a tactical race, Mageean started moving strongly up the field on the outside on the back straight, to comfortably qualify for the final.
A cool 4:09.35 from @ciaramageean is good enough for second behind Laura Muir and a place in the 1500 metres final at #Berlin2018 #EuropeanChampionships2018 #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/zMEcNbMgU0— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2018
Britain’s Laura Muir won in 4:09.12, with Mageean smooth in second, recording 4:09.35.
Join the conversation - comment here