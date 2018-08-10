Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean progress at European Athletics Championships

By Will Downing, Berlin

Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean have shown the way for Ireland on Day 4 of the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, both progressing through their first-round heats.

Healy clocked a creditable 23.34 seconds in finishing third in her 200m heat behind Belarussian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who won in 23.07.

The Waterford-based Bandon AC athlete will compete in tonight’s semi-finals.

Mageean showed good composure in taking second place in her 1500m semi-final barely quarter of an hour later.

Lying sixth at the bell in a tactical race, Mageean started moving strongly up the field on the outside on the back straight, to comfortably qualify for the final.

