Peter Wright sports Bullseye logo on his head in heartwarming tribute to Jim Bowen

Darts player Peter Wright has used his head as a canvas to pay tribute to former Bullseye host Jim Bowen.

Peter “Snakebite” Wright unveiled the Bullseye logo painted on one side of his red and green mohican as he stepped into the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Thursday evening to play Michael Smith.

The logo features the show’s mascot, Bully, on a blue and white background.

Bowen died on Wednesday aged 80 and was best known for his appearances on the darts-themed game show, which ran for 15 years.

Despite his eventual 7-1 loss to Michael Smith, fans of the sport reacted well to Wright’s tribute.

Wright is well known for raising awareness of good causes by using his head as a canvas – in November he supported Children in Need by painting Pudsey.
