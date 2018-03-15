Peter Wright sports Bullseye logo on his head in heartwarming tribute to Jim Bowen

Darts player Peter Wright has used his head as a canvas to pay tribute to former Bullseye host Jim Bowen.

Peter “Snakebite” Wright unveiled the Bullseye logo painted on one side of his red and green mohican as he stepped into the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Thursday evening to play Michael Smith.

The logo features the show’s mascot, Bully, on a blue and white background.

Nice touch from @snakebitewright with the Bullseye theme in memory of Jim Bowen 👏 pic.twitter.com/QwdPsyhLhg — Live Darts (@livedarts) March 15, 2018

What a job well done jo @snakebitewright pic.twitter.com/XPK8DlqO1p — John McDonald (@JohnMcDonald_MC) March 15, 2018

Bowen died on Wednesday aged 80 and was best known for his appearances on the darts-themed game show, which ran for 15 years.

Despite his eventual 7-1 loss to Michael Smith, fans of the sport reacted well to Wright’s tribute.

Peter Wright played awful then 2 weeks in a Row losing 7-1 but respect for him for putting bullseye at the side of his hair tonight for jim bowen — Daryl Gurney Fan Page (@SuperChin_Army) March 15, 2018

Wright is well known for raising awareness of good causes by using his head as a canvas – in November he supported Children in Need by painting Pudsey.