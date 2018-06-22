Peter Shilton trolls Maradona after Argentina’s World Cup misery

Diego Maradona was left in tears after Argentina lost to Croatia on Thursday, leaving his country on the brink of an embarrassing World Cup elimination.

But Peter Shilton had little sympathy for him, and was quick to have a little jab at his nemesis via social media.

God was looking down on me this morning! Having watched the worst football Argentina has played in a World Cup on the eve before the anniversary of the hand of god incident 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/6HFxJYIKMT — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) June 22, 2018

Friday marked 32 years since Maradona rose above England goalkeeper Shilton to punch the ball into the back of the net in the sides’ quarter-final meeting at the 1986 World Cup. Maradona also scored an incredible second goal as Argentina beat England 2-1 and knocked them out.

Shilton used the anniversary of the ‘Hand of God’ goal to have a dig at the 57-year-old.

He tweeted: “God was looking down on me this morning! Having watched the worst football Argentina has played in a World Cup on the eve before the anniversary of the hand of god incident.”

- Press Association