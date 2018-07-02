Peter Schmeichel urges Denmark to look back on World Cup campaign with pride

Peter Schmeichel has urged his son Kasper and his Denmark team-mates to look back on their World Cup campaign with pride in the wake of a heart-breaking exit.

The Danes’ adventure ended in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday evening as they lost 3-2 on penalties to Croatia after their last-16 tie had finished level at 1-1 after extra time.

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Luka Modric’s penalty with six minutes of the extra 30 remaining, and then denied Milan Badelj and Josip Pivaric in the shoot-out, but still finished on the losing side.

Lost for words. Can’t be more proud of my country, my son, his teammates, all the staff and our fantastic national coach Åge Hareide. When all the tears have dried out we will realise how well we did 🇩🇰 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vhGZQtDyJm — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 2, 2018

His father, a European Championships winner with Denmark in 1992, tweeted on Monday: “Lost for words. Can’t be more proud of my country, my son, his teammates, all the staff and our fantastic national coach Age Hareide. When all the tears have dried out we will realise how well we did.”

Former Manchester United star Schmeichel was captured by television cameras as he lived through a dramatic conclusion to the game in which his son figured so heavily.

However, it was opposite number Danijel Subasic who eventually emerged as the hero when he kept out penalties from Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen to set the stage for Ivan Rakitic to fire the Croatians into a quarter-final clash with hosts Russia.

- Press Association