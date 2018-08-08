Peter Duggan and Conor McManus win Player of the Month awards

Clare’s Peter Duggan and Monaghan’s Conor McManus have been voted PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners for their respective performances in hurling and football in July.

Duggan has been in outstanding form throughout this championship and was crucial in taking Clare to an All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final replay with Galway.

Across three fixtures in July, Duggan contributed 1-28, making him Clare’s top scorer for the championship.

Meanwhile, McManus has led Monaghan to an All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final following exceptional performances against Kildare, Laois and Kerry.

In July, he contributed a combined total of 1-18 across those matches with McManus’s accuracy proving vital in Monaghan’s progression.

GAA President John Horan said: “Sincere congratulations to both Peter and Conor on their respective hurling and football awards for the month of July.

"Peter was instrumental in the drama that unfolded in the drawn hurling semi-final with Galway, and Conor has been vital in helping Monaghan to reach an All-Ireland Football semi-final for the first time in 30 years.

"Well done to both on being recognized by their peers and thanks to the GPA and PwC for partnering with us for these awards."

Digital Desk