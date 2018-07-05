Pete McGrath steps down as Louth football manager

Louth will be looking for a new football manager in the coming months.

Pete McGrath has stepped down as their boss, just 10 months into a two year term.

Louth's championship summer was a short one in 2018, with a Leinster defeat to Carlow, and a qualifiers loss to Leitrim, either side of a round one qualifer win against London.

That followed a disappointing league campaign which saw them relegated to Division 3.

- Digital Desk