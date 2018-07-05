Pete McGrath steps down as Louth football manager
Louth will be looking for a new football manager in the coming months.
Pete McGrath has stepped down as their boss, just 10 months into a two year term.
Louth's championship summer was a short one in 2018, with a Leinster defeat to Carlow, and a qualifiers loss to Leitrim, either side of a round one qualifer win against London.
That followed a disappointing league campaign which saw them relegated to Division 3.
July 5, 2018
- Digital Desk
