Pepijn Lijnders returns to Liverpool in coaching role

Pepijn Lijnders has returned to Liverpool to take up a position in Jurgen Klopp’s coaching team.

The Dutchman ended a three-and-a-half year spell as a coach at Anfield in January to return home to take over NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders guided NEC to third place in the second-tier Eerste Divisie in Holland but lost in the play-offs to Emmen and left the club just five months after taking over.

However, he has agreed to rejoin Klopp on Merseyside after accepting a senior position in the coaching set-up.

