Pep ignoring the stats and focusing on reaching last 16

Manchester City have a 99.8 per cent chance making the last 16 of the Champions League, according to the Euro Club Index, a ranking of all teams in the top European divisions.

Pep Guardiola's side resume their campaign in France tonight.

A win over Lyon will see them top the group, but a point would be enough to reach the knock out stage.

The Premier League leaders lost at home to the same opponents in September.

Guardiola is ignoring the statistics and says nothing is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in Champions League action tonight.

The Red Devils will be hoping to return to winnings ways by beating Swiss side Young Boys.

Saturday's Premier League draw with Crystal Palace means United have won just three of their nine games at Old Trafford this season.

