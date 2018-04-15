Pep Guardiola playing golf instead of watching Man United game is reminiscent of Alex Ferguson

Manchester City are Premier League champions after West Brom’s victory over Manchester United – but instead of being glued to the television, Pep Guardiola was playing golf with his son.

United’s 1-0 defeat saw City seal the title without kicking a ball, leaving them 16 points clear at the top with five games remaining on a total of 87. The most United can now reach is 86.

And fans could’t help but make comparisons to Alex Ferguson.

Like the Man City boss, the former United manager was on a golf course when the Red Devils’ clinched their first Premier League title following Oldham’s victory at Aston Villa in May 1993.

And some footy fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic.

Pep Guardiola once called Sir Alex Ferguson his idol - Fergie won his first Premier League title whilst on the golf course too.... — Richard Savill (@RichSavill) April 15, 2018

Pep Guardiola playing golf today reminds me of Fergie in 93 - ‘Congratulations Mr Ferguson, you’ve won the title.’ — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) April 15, 2018

Pep wins his first #PremierLeague title in the same place as Fergie won his. On the golf course! ⛳ 🏆 https://t.co/orsbp7ILEh — Eamonn McGurk (@McGurkEamonn) April 15, 2018

In fact, many were convinced Guardiola choosing to play golf was a positive sign for Man City…

As soon as I head Pep Guardiola was on the golf course today I feared for United. If Fergie taught us anything it's when you're waiting on your first league title, go play a round of golf and you'll probably be champions by the time you're done. Congrats to City and West Brom... — David Breen (@DavidBreen2310) April 15, 2018

In 1992 Fergie's first title which came with a victory for relegation threatened Oldham at Aston Villa.

He was playing with his son when a club member came running onto the course to tell him he was league champion.

Pep Guardiola is supposed to be playing golf with his son today. — Paul Swaby (@paulswaby) April 15, 2018

Strangely enough I had a feeling City would win it today when Pep said he’d be playing golf - just like Fergie was when the Rags won it the first time 😀👍⚽️👕🏆 #PLChampions — Tony Beddows (@Bluesy51) April 15, 2018

By completing the job after 33 games, City have emulated the achievement of United – who secured the crown with the same number of matches to spare in 2001.