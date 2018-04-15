Pep Guardiola playing golf instead of watching Man United game is reminiscent of Alex Ferguson

Manchester City are Premier League champions after West Brom’s victory over Manchester United – but instead of being glued to the television, Pep Guardiola was playing golf with his son.

United’s 1-0 defeat saw City seal the title without kicking a ball, leaving them 16 points clear at the top with five games remaining on a total of 87. The most United can now reach is 86.

And fans could’t help but make comparisons to Alex Ferguson.

Like the Man City boss, the former United manager was on a golf course when the Red Devils’ clinched their first Premier League title following Oldham’s victory at Aston Villa in May 1993.

And some footy fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic.

In fact, many were convinced Guardiola choosing to play golf was a positive sign for Man City…

By completing the job after 33 games, City have emulated the achievement of United – who secured the crown with the same number of matches to spare in 2001.
