Pep Guardiola hoping to find a solution for ‘professional’ Joe Hart

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will try to find “a solution” for Joe Hart that sees the goalkeeper move elsewhere again.

Since Guardiola arrived at City as boss in the summer of 2016, Hart has had season-long loan spells with Torino and West Ham.

The 31-year-old, having missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad, was included in the City squad for their pre-season tour in the United States.

Joe Hart was on loan at West Ham last season (Adam Davy/PA).

When Guardiola was asked about Hart on Friday at a press conference in Chicago, he said: “Joe is our player, so in that situation he is here and we are going to try (to find) a solution for him, for the best for him. If not, he will stay here.

“He is a player who is one of the most incredible professionals I have ever met. He is training like a young guy, 18 years old. I know it is not easy for him, what happened in the last period.

“But he is with us. Tomorrow he is going to play (against Borussia Dortmund).”

Hart, who has been with City since 2006, has one year left on his contract with the club.

Also in the squad is City’s summer signing Riyad Mahrez, the winger recruited for a club-record fee of £60million from Leicester.

The Premier League champions had hoped to sign Jorginho from Napoli as well, but the midfielder moved to Chelsea last week, on the same day his boss at the Serie A club Maurizio Sarri was named as the new manager at Stamford Bridge.

Regarding Jorginho, Guardiola said: “I’m not disappointed. We tried.

“My advice for all players is they have to go where they want to go, and in the end it would have been a mistake for him and for us if he’d decided to come here when he wanted to go with Maurizio and Chelsea.

“English football receives an exceptional player. All the best for him.”

Guardiola also said of City winger Leroy Sane being left out of Germany’s World Cup squad: “Maybe this decision will make him stronger.”

- Press Association