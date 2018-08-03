People have a lot to say about the ad that got Phil Mickelson dancing

Sportspeople and advertising have gone hand in hand for quite some time now.

Sometimes they can be spectacles that live long in the memory and influence pop culture - think Nike's Secret Tournament which starred Eric Cantona.

The campaign saw the JXL remix of Elvis Presley's A Little Less Conversation become a hit again 34-years after it was originally released.

And sometimes you get Phil Mickelson.

The golfer has teamed up with dress shirt retailer Mizzen + Main for a new advert that has got everyone talking.

The ad features the golfer dancing while golf balls are hit at him. Seriously.

Since it emerged online yesterday, people have had a lot to say about it.

If you somehow DON’T think golf is cool, I refer you to Phil Mickelson’s new ad. Case closed. — Joe Molloy (@MolloyJoe) August 2, 2018

Every kid ever: "My dad is so embarrassing..."



Phil Mickelson's kids: Hold my juice. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 2, 2018

I never knew I needed that Phil Mickelson ad in my life, but not that I've seen it I can't imagine what life was like beforehand — David Butler (@D_Butler94) August 2, 2018

Phil Mickelson is the People’s Champ. Long may he reign. https://t.co/2IbOXzkQSc — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) August 3, 2018

It also turns out Mickelson can really do The Worm.

The company's CEO Kevin Lavelle told ESPN that when they pitched the idea to Mickelson, his wife Amy told Lavelle about her husband's dancefloor talent.

Mickelson himself told the writer of the article, Darren Rovell, that: "It took me awhile to get comfortable with the idea of dancing on what would be on national television, but once I did, it was so much fun to shoot."

Amy Mickelson added: "Phil loves to have fun, and not many people have gotten to see the true extent of his dance moves. I couldn't help but laugh when I heard the concept, because I knew he would absolutely nail it in a perfectly Phil way."