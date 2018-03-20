People are freaking out over Germany’s brilliant throwback shirt for the World Cup

The 2018 World Cup offers not only the chance to watch hours of top football, but also to gaze upon the kits of the teams involved, and Germany’s second choice strip is an absolute beauty.

Revealed by Adidas alongside eight other countries’ change strips – all “inspired by kits of the past or iconic landmarks” – Germany’s stands out for its Italia 90 references.

(Adidas)

A real throwback to the days of Lothar Matthaus and Jurgen Klinsmann, Adidas says the kit is “a modern interpretation of the famous green 1990 World Cup away jersey worn in the semi-final vs England”.

Germany deserve to the win the World Cup for that away kit alone 🔥 — helen rodway (@helen_rodway) March 20, 2018

It’s a re-imagining which has caught the attention of many a football fan.

Please make all the players have 80's style mullet haircuts to finish off the look! — Paul Larnach (@Paul_Larnach) March 20, 2018

Yep, Germany smash best football kit again 🤩 — Luke Dwyer (@TheLukeDwyer) March 20, 2018

Germany will begin their defence of their 2014 World Cup win in Group F alongside Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

(Adidas)

An appearance for their green garb might clash a little with Mexico’s colours, but imagine the contrast against the yellow of Sweden? Very TV friendly.