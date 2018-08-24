Pellegrini wants to make most of Arsenal’s rocky start

Manuel Pellegrini hopes West Ham can take advantage of the pressure Arsenal find themselves under when they head to the Emirates on Saturday.

The Gunners have yet to pick up a point this season under new boss Unai Emery after defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea.

Pellegrini’s side are also looking to break their duck, having been thrashed at Liverpool before last weekend’s home defeat by Bournemouth.

But Arsenal are just two games into the post-Arsene Wenger era and Pellegrini knows it will take time for both teams to find their feet.

“It is very difficult to say how long it will be,” said the Chilean.

“When I said that a new team, with a new manager and new players, needs time, it is because it is true. But I also say that football does not give you too much time.

“You must try to improve and to win but I trust my experiences that I have had before. I know the other teams that I had always produced that quality in the end, and I am going to do that here as well.

“You can see what happened at Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson finished. There have been a lot of different players, no titles, a lot of criticism.

“They were so used to winning with that manager, but when you make a change it is not easy. I think that Arsenal are going through the same thing.

“Maybe in the last couple of seasons Arsene was criticised because he did not fight for the title until the end of the season. But to change the way of playing and to change the system – it is not easy.

“It’s not normal they start the season losing the first two games. But the pressure, at least for me, is always on winning or losing in every game, it is the same every game.

“Both teams cannot win, we will see what we get out of it this weekend but we must work exactly the same again after this game.”

Captain Mark Noble is set to miss out with a back injury but Jack Wilshere will be involved against his old club.

- Press Association