Pellegrini hits out at Liverpool boss: 'Klopp is used to winning with offside goals'

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has said his Liverpool counterpart is used to winning games with offside goals.

The Hammers held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the Olympic Stadium last night, with Liverpool's goal coming from an offside James Milner who assisted Sadio Mane.

Pellegrini previously squared off with Jurgen Klopp in the 2013 Champions League quarter-final, when the managers were in charge of Malaga and Dortmund respectively.

In the second leg, Klopp's Dortmund scored a last-minute winner to qualify in which four of his players were offside.

With that result clearly still fresh in Pellegrini's memory, the ex-Man City boss said after Monday night's game: "Klopp is used to winning with offside goals."

"He beat me against Malaga with a goal seven metres offside - so he cannot complain about anything."

Pellegrini was left disappointed that his side could not get three points out of the game after a number of good chances and was frustrated at being denied victory by a refereeing error.

"Yes, disappointed, without any doubt," he said.

"If you create four chances and didn’t score and they score a goal one metre-and-a-half offside, you must be disappointed and worried.

"I think we played in the way I like this team to play against every team.

Maybe in the moment that we were (on a losing run), nobody believed that we could do it but I was absolutely sure and I trusted the players that we can play in the way we did.



I think we did a complete performance, because against the team that has the best defence we created so many chances.

- additional reporting by Press Association