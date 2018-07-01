Pele hails Kylian Mbappe as double strike matches Brazil great’s World Cup feat

Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant brace against Argentina not only put France into the World Cup quarter-finals, it also allowed him to match a feat of Pele.

In scoring twice in a thrilling 4-3 win for Les Bleus, Mbappe became the first teenager to hit a World Cup double since Pele in 1958.

The Brazil great had a double-double 60 years ago, scoring twice against France in the semi-finals and then against Sweden in the final itself.

And Pele was quick to congratulate Mbappe on his performance, writing on Twitter: “Congratulations, @KMbappe. 2 goals in a World Cup so young puts you in great company! Good luck for your other games. Except against Brazil!”

Congratulations, @KMbappe. 2 goals in a World Cup so young puts you in great company! Good luck for your other games. Except against🇧🇷! 😅/ Parabéns, Kylian. Marcar 2 gols em uma partida da Copa te coloca em boa companhia! Boa sorte no resto da competição. Exceto contra o 🇧🇷! https://t.co/DW0XcJF49m — Pelé (@Pele) June 30, 2018

