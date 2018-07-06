Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs among football stars coming to Cork for Liam Miller tribute match

Manchester United and Celtic will take part in a once-off game in Cork featuring legends from both clubs in support of the late Liam Miller.

Miller, who passed away earlier this year at 36, played for both United and Celtic during his football career.

Liam Miller

He will be honoured on the day on his native Leeside at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday, September 25.

United legends including Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Jaap Stam, David May, Louis Saha and Rio Ferdinand will be led by former skipper Roy Keane.

"I’m delighted to be part of this tribute game for Liam, someone I played alongside for club and country, and also managed for a period of time," said Keane.

Liam Miller with Roy Keane, pictured in 2004

"Liam sadly passed away last February, but he remains a team-mate of ours and this tribute is an opportunity to celebrate his career on the pitch but also to remember the man he was away from football.

It is fitting the game will be staged in Liam’s home town of Cork, a great sporting county, and I am very confident the public will come out to show their support to Liam's family on September 25.

The United side will go head-to-head with Martin O’Neill’s combined Republic of Ireland-Glasgow Celtic selection featuring Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Stephen Carr, Kevin Doyle, Keith Andrews, Kenny Cunningham, Kevin Kilbane, Stephen McPhail and Colin Healy.

United’s legendary manager Alex Ferguson was a pivotal figure in progressing the project, but his untimely health problems temporarily stalled his direct involvement. He is recovering following emergency brain surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Alex Ferguson

The benefit match, which will kick off at 3pm, is the brainchild of number of key figures from the world of business and sports, including developer Michael O’Flynn who is a neighbour of the Miller family, plus Alex Ferguson, Roy Keane, Martin O’Neill, John O’Shea, Graham Barrett, Ciaran Medlar, Ger Gilroy, FAI chief executive John Delaney, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, Man Utd chief executive Ed Woodward, Denis O’Brien and Dermot Desmond amongst many others.

The match will be followed by a black tie gala dinner in Cork City Hall.

Proceeds from the Liam Miller tribute will be used to help Liam’s wife Clare and their three children rebuild their lives.

"We are energised and greatly encouraged by the support from Man Utd, Celtic, John Delaney and the FAI and a host of players who have rowed in so readily behind this effort," said chair of the committee, Michael O’Flynn, a former neighbour and friend of Liam’s.

Liam Miller

"This 7,000 sell-out at Turner’s Cross will attract fans across the country, who will descend on Cork to see many of the game’s greats.

Liam was a friend and neighbour of mine. His whole family, including Clare and their three children, suffered a devastating loss when he passed away and our hope is that the events in September will honour his memory and help his loved ones move forward with their lives.

"It is rare you get to see so many outstanding football players on the one pitch, and I hope it will be a great day for all involved.

"The support we have received from John Delaney and the FAI, Sir Alex Ferguson, John O’Shea, Cork City FC and many other committee members has been extraordinary and a fitting reflection of the esteem in which Liam Miller was held from Ovens to Old Trafford."

Match tickets, which will be limited, are from €50 per person and will be released for sale shortly through Ticketmaster.

Digital Desk