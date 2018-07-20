Paul Rouse decides against staying on as Offaly manager

Paul Rouse has decided not to continue as Offaly football manager.

The UCD historian and Irish Examiner columnist has stepped aside due to work and family commitments, RTÉ has reported.

He took over on an interim basis in May after the Offaly County Board sacked Stephen Wallace.

Rouse led a revived Offaly to an eight-point victory over Antrim, before falling to a two-point loss against Clare.

Offaly chairman Tommy Byrne told RTÉ: "Paul and I spoke this morning. He has come to the conclusion he will not be able to stay on.

"He loved his time with us but was trying to balance his busy work and family life, and the travelling, and felt he simply couldn’t make it happen for next season.

"We respect that and the great work he did."