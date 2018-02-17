Paul Pogba ruled out of United's FA Cup tie against Huddersfield

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Huddersfield due to illness.

United boss Jose Mourinho had insisted that the France midfielder, 24, would play after addressing what he said were "lies" about his relationship with the player during his Friday press conference.

But the club announced on Twitter this morning: "Paul Pogba will miss today's @EmiratesFACup tie at Huddersfield due to illness. U23s midfielder Ethan Hamilton has taken his place in the squad."

Pogba was reportedly unhappy at being played too deep in midfield, but Mourinho took exception to those reports.

Paul Pogba will miss today's @EmiratesFACup tie at Huddersfield due to illness. U23s midfielder Ethan Hamilton has taken his place in the squad. #MUFChttps://t.co/7YAoaV45KM pic.twitter.com/Yelg8eTPnu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2018

"I don't have to speak with you about my conversations with my players. I don't have to tell you anything about it," he said on Friday.

"It is my problem, it is the player's problem. A big lie that our relationship is not good, a big lie that we don't communicate, a big lie that we don't agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team.

"So, be objective and say what we all know: in the last couple of matches he didn't play well. Period. End of story.

"Now, it's my problem and Paul's problem to deal with it and try to improve his performance level. You don't need to be a liar."

- PA