Paul O’Connell: Rugby helped shape the person I am today

Former Ireland, British & Irish Lions and Munster captain Paul O’Connell recently returned to his Limerick primary school and shared some memories.

"I started playing rugby late but it helped shape me into the person I am today." O’Connell said.

Paul O'Connell with some of the students from An Mhodscoil National School, Limerick

"It taught me values, fairness, respect and teamwork."

O’Connell returned to An Mhodscoil in Limerick to surprise the pupils and teachers as part of Aldi’s latest campaign to drive awarenes of and increase participation in Aldi Play Rugby.

The IRFU initiative encourages school children to get active, take part in regular exercise and get healthy.

Going back to his former school and reuniting with his old teachers was "a real thrill".

He credits his teachers along with trainers and teammates as inspiring him over the years.

Watch the full ad below: